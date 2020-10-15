Walberg, Driskell face off in virtual Congressional debate

It’s a familiar race, in an all-new debate setting. Today, Representative Tim Walberg, and democratic challenger, Gretchen Driskell faced off in a virtual debate for the 7th Congressional district. The event was put on by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

Republican Congressman Walberg whose served since 2010 says, it’s his previous actions to help the economy that makes him deserving of another term.

“Tax Reform. Tax reduction we passed. Co-sponsor legislation do that. Regulatory reform that made it more possible for business, and remember before March we had the strongest economy this country had ever known,” said Rep. Tim Walberg, 7th Congressional district.

Democratic challenger Gretchen Driskell disagrees. She believes it’s time for a change in Washington, calling Walberg out of touch with voters.

“People that I hear in this district are not saying, low unemployment sure, but there are tons of people working multiple jobs because they don’t make enough money to put food on the table, and a roof over their heads for their families,” said Driskell, (D) Saline.

Both candidates also talked about how they believe the pandemic should be handled.

“Until we have systems in place, we are not going to be able to recover fully, so I do not think the lockdown is the answer I think we need to be doing contact tracing. We can do Quarantines. Other countries are doing things to address the issues more successfully than we are, and we can follow their model,” said Driskell.

Walberg agrees lockdowns are not the answer. He says, we should build on everything the country has learned about the virus over the last 7 months.

“With personal sanitation, keeping clean, staying away if we are sick, wearing the masks, keeping proximity issues, but ultimately we can’t live this way for life,” said Walberg.

We will have a full extended breakdown on each candidate next week.