Walmart sells “My Life As Autism Advocate Doll”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Walmart is now selling a “My Life As Autism Advocate Doll.”

Charlotte Olivas is a nine-year-old girl in Lansing who has autism. She said she can’t wait to play with the doll.

“I thought that those dolls were like really cool. I really like to have one of them,” Charlotte said.

Julia Olivas is Charlotte’s mom. She said this doll will teach both children and parents more about autism.

“I guess I didn’t even think about headphones to help with sensory and maybe that would’ve helped her for years,” Julia said.

While there’s been a lot of support, still not everyone likes the doll. Some are finding issues particularly with the autism awareness symbol that’s on some of the accessories.

The puzzle pieces in the shape of a heart are meant to represent the autism awareness symbol.

In reviews of the doll, many people say the puzzle piece symbol doesn’t represent people with autism.

Marlon Olivas is Charlotte’s father. He doesn’t have autism but said he identified with that symbol.

“A puzzle already has an image, right? She’s the image. She is the person that I have to figure out how to put together,” Marlon said.

Fran Adams has an adult child with autism. She said this doll is a great start in bringing more awareness to autism.

“Imagine the look on a child’s face when they walk in and they see and they’re like, ‘Oh gosh, that doll wears headphones like me,’ ” said Fran.

Cathy Blatnik is the president of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association. She said this is more than just a doll.

“I think a lot of people are just kind of you know, afraid sometimes to ask questions so it’s going to be starting the conversation I think,” Blatnik said.

Marlon and Julia suggested the doll include more sensory-friendly accessories like a sensory vest or a weighted blanket.

At the moment, the doll is only available online for pre-order. They will start shipping out on January 12th.