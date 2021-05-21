Warm weather brings more customers to businesses

People line up to get ice cream from Artic Corner in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the temperature rises and COVID restrictions lift, people are ready for the warm weather. Whether it’s getting some ice cream or taking a dip in the lake many of them are just happy to be outside. But what does that mean for businesses?

6 news spoke to several businesses today including pool installment companies, air conditioning company and more, they’re all booked and busy.

We also went out to Lake Lansing where people were tanning, kids playing in the water and parents relaxing.

“We had some energy problems because we weren’t really to go anywhere but now it’s just like having the parks open up and water open up. It’s just like fresh air and water is the best thing for them,” said Amanda, a mother at Lake Lansing.

In Old Town at Artic Corner the owner says although they’ve been open since April, it became extremely busy last week.

“We’re picking up right where we left off last year. So everything is doing good right now. Once it gets 80 we’re rocking.” said Thomas Torrez, manager of The Artic Corner.

The ice cream shop located on East Grand River gets nearly 300 customers a day. Torrez says in the evenings the line is down the block. Since COVID-19 took over last summer, he’s excited to see more people come out this summer.

As for those just enjoying the sun, they’re excited about enjoying a summer with less COVID restrictions.