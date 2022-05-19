LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Shortages in baby formula supply are creating a risk for potential online scams.

The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is asking parents to be cautious when looking to buy baby formula online.

Additionally, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is asking anyone who sees price gouging on baby formula to report it to the AG’s Office online here.

“Parents are trying to feed their children, and scammers pray on that vulnerability,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “Be skeptical of people you don’t know selling formula online, even if they are only asking you to pay for shipping.”

At this point in time, no one in Michigan has reported being a victim of online scams involving baby formula.

How the online scam works

An ad, post, or social media group posts they have baby formula available.

The buyer contacts the seller, who then shows photos of the cans available.

The buyer then pays through platforms like PayPal or Venmo, but the formula never arrives.

Signs of a potential online purchase scam can include: