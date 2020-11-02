Washtenaw County Health Department lifts U-M students’ 2-week quarantine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Washtenaw County Health Department is lifting the two-week public health emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan undergraduate students.

Students were told to stay home for two weeks on Oct. 20 after a surge of coronavirus cases driven by social gatherings on and off-campus.

The order is not extended and will expire tomorrow (Nov 3) at 7:00 a.m.

On Oct 20., Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck said the surge is “overwhelming the ability” of local health officials to confront the pandemic.

More than 1,000 students have been infected since the start of fall term, despite limits on the size of gatherings and classes that are mostly held online. Cases related to U-M represent 61% of total county cases, compared to just 2% in August, Loveluck said.

Students can attend in-person classes and can leave their residence for exercise, work, food, medical appointments, voting and religious services, she said.

The order lasts until 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day. A similar order was enforced in September at Grand Valley State University in Ottawa County.

The restrictions coincide with the delayed start of the Big Ten football season. Michigan plays Minnesota on Saturday and Michigan State on Oct. 31.