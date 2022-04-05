LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One corrections deputy out of Washtenaw County has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after assaulting an inmate in the Washtenaw County Jail.

Corporal Christopher Ellul was among multiple officers charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Public Investigation Unit (PIU).

Back in August 2020, Ellul was assisting in taking an inmate out of a cell, with video evidence showing Ellul grabbing the inmate by the neck twice.

Ellul pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to disorderly conduct – jostling in front of Judge Carol Kuhnke.

“We will continue to pursue instances of police misconduct,” Nessel said. “Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable.”

Ellul’s sentencing date is set for May 17.