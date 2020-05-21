WATCH – 10 weeks into “Stay Home” orders, Gov. Whitmer eyes loosening more restrictions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a May 15, 2020, update on the Michigan’s response to coronavirus at the State Emergency Operations Center near Lansing as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ten weeks have passed since Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the first cases of coronavirus had been found in Michigan.

Since then 53,009 cases have been confirmed and 5,060 deaths have been directly linked to COVID-19.

The most recent round of protests took place Wednesday on the lawn of the State Capitol when barbers and hair stylists gave out free haircuts to protest the closing of their businesses due to the “Stay Home” order in March.

Seven barbers or hairdressers were cited for disorderly conduct – engaging in an illegal occupation or business – after being warned by state police.

The cases were referred to the state attorney general.

The penalty is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

On Monday Whitmer gave the green light for retail businesses to re-open this Friday in the Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula.

At that time the governor hinted that she would loosen restrictions in other parts of the state, but offered no timetable.