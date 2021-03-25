WATCH: 2020 Athena Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The ATHENA Leadership Award was created in 1982 by Martha Mertz, former president of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

It has spread around the world and more than 6,000 awards have been presented in over 500 communities in the United States, Canada, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The ATHENA Award honors women and men who strive towards the highest levels of professional accomplishment, who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community, and who pave paths for other women to follow. It also celebrates the potential of all women as leaders of the community and recognizes those who support them.

The Lansing Regional Chamber has honored nearly 40 individuals throughout the years.

Watch the 2020 award ceremony in the video above.