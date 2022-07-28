LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel is responding to the Michigan Supreme Court’s opinion in Rouch World LLC et al v Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al case.

Nessel’s initial response to the hearing was as follows:

Now, more than ever, it is critical that those of us elected to public office work to preserve and protect the rights of all residents. Today’s ruling confirms what we have long known—that the protections afforded by the ELCRA cover all Michiganders. It is also important to recognize that the rights of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community are based on precedent from court decisions. And while we were once a nation that respected the value of legal precedent to help preserve our rights, that may no longer be the case. Now is the time to enshrine our rights in law to ensure no person in this state ever experiences barriers to employment, housing, education, or public accommodations and services because of who they are or whom they love. Our residents deserve to live in a state that recognizes the value of diversity and rejects the notion that our own civil rights law could be used as a tool of discrimination. This ruling is not only a victory for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Michigan residents, and one that’s long overdue.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

The lawsuit, Rouch World LLC et al v Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al, was brought by businesses that denied services to customers who were either a same-sex couple.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that Michigan is more “free and fair than it was yesterday.”

The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled decisively to confirm that our state’s civil rights laws protect our LGBTQ+ community. This is a monumental victory that ensures our LGBTQ+ community is seen equally by state law and protected by it. As a mom, a governor, and proud ally of the community, I am so grateful for this ruling. It will save lives, protect families, and help ensure that every Michigander is treated with dignity and respect by law. For too long, LGBTQ+ Michiganders had been left out of our state’s civil rights protections. No longer. Because of this ruling, nobody can legally be fired from their job or evicted from their home because of who they love. For years, I have fought to bring our LGBTQ+ community under the protection of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and I am proud that today, history has been made. If we’re going to attract the talented workforce our businesses need to create jobs and grow our economy, then we’ve got to get on the right side of history. I will keep fighting to make Michigan a safe, welcoming place no matter who you are, where you come from, or who you love.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist echoed Whitmer’s sentiments.