WATCH – As coronavirus cases top 55K statewide, Whitmer expands testing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a May 15, 2020, update on the Michigan’s response to coronavirus at the State Emergency Operations Center near Lansing as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One day after the state reported small increases in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are talking about expanding testing in Michigan.

Today the governor signed an executive order which expands the types of medical personnel that can order a test, and creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order, and without charging an out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.

“We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested,” Governor Whitmer said.

Under Executive Order 2020-104, anyone who leaves their home for work, or has symptoms of COVID-19 (even mild symptoms), may receive a test at a community testing location without securing a doctor’s order in advance. Medical personnel will be available to order testing upon arrival. A person who wishes to be tested may call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find an appropriate testing location.

Michiganders eligible for testing include someone who:

Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms

Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19

Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days

Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp

As of Tuesday there are 55,104 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan and 5,266 deaths related to COVID-19.