WATCH – As COVID-19 numbers climb, Whitmer details next steps

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has warned that restrictions are possible if COVID-19 cases heat up.

Whitmer plans to speak to reporters Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The state reported 610 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Wednesday.

It had 607 new cases on May 29 and 659 back on May 20.

Since March, the state has reported more than 67,000 confirmed cases and 6,015 COVID-19 deaths. Tens of thousands of people have recovered.