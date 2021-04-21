WATCH: Capital Area United Way Volunteer Recognition event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— In the video above watch the Capital Area United Way Volunteer Recognition event.

Capital Area United Way is committed to uniting people and resources to solve defined problems and improve the quality of life for individuals and families in our communities. As a local nonprofit, it fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person.

In 2020 countless people stepped up to help nonprofit organizations at a time when so many were struggling.

Join us, from the comfort of your own home, for the Annual Capital Area United Ways Volunteer Recognition event. This event will celebrate the accomplishments and recognize the achievements of those who enable the United Way to meet their mission.