Detroit PD on staffer’s death from coronavirus

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — A member of the Detroit Police Department has died from the coronavirus, the department announced Tuesday.

Detroit police Chief James Craig was scheduled to release details of that person’s death and additional information at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The department will not be disclosing that information, including the person’s department role or age, before the news conference, said Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has said 282 police officers were off work awaiting test results or self-quarantining, although 152 will return by the end of the week. The department has about 2,200 officers, according to its website.

The state’s latest tally of confirmed cases is 1,328 (the fifth highest figure in the nation) and there have been 15 reported deaths (seventh highest nationally).

It’s unknown if the DPD member’s death is included in the latest numbers.

The highest numbers for both cases and deaths are concentrated in southeast Michigan: Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has 638 cases and eight deaths; Oakland County has 329 cases and four deaths; Macomb County 175 cases and two deaths; and Washtenaw County 42 cases.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at least three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild and they recover. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Talk to a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on whether you should get tested and, if so, how.