WATCH: Family speaks out after Owosso man killed by MSP trooper

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A family is speaking out, after Sunday a 37-year-old man was shot and killed by a Michigan State Police Trooper.

The family tells 6 News that man was Randy Jenkins.

According to investigators, it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in Bennington Township on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.

Police say a trooper was dispatched to investigate a man acting unusual while walking. When the officer got on the scene, they say Jenkins became combative. The trooper then used a taser, but Jenkins reached for a weapon and fired at the trooper. That’s when officials say the trooper attempted to take his weapon but Jenkins aimed the weapon at the trooper for a second time.

The trooper then returned fire striking and killing him. The trooper was not injured.

6 News spoke with Jenkins’ sister Laurie Woods and former wife Rachelle Jenkins who say he was a father of four and would do anything for his children.

The trooper involved is on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.

Jenkins’ sister Laurie Woods says her brother has been struggling with mental health issues his whole life.

“he’s a good guy. he didn’t deserve this. It’s been 2 years of a struggle calling the police, putting him in the hospital, and reaching out.”

Tonight, the Jenkins family is still hoping to learn more as they try to explain what happened to the children Jenkins left behind.

“They don’t understand, they have a lot of questions, and I can’t answer it. We don’t know nothing of what happened so there’s a lot of unknown right now,” said Jenkins’ ex-wife Rachelle Jenkins.