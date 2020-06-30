WATCH – Gov. Whitmer reveals back to school safety plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is spelling details of her plan to safely reopen K-12 schools in the fall.

She said in a June 17 briefing that she knows how important it is for students, families and educators to get the reopening right and nothing can replace the value of face-to-face instruction.

During that briefing she said she would announce the reopen plan that has been constructed by a state task force.

It’s called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap,” and the plan was designed to help parents and school districts prepare for the upcoming school year under COVID-19 restrictions.

The plan requires school districts to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan laying out how they will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.

The MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap offers guidelines as to the types of safety protocols that will be required or recommended at each phase.

In recognition that these protocols will cost money, the Governor also announced that she was allocating $256 million to support the districts in implementing their local plans as part of the bipartisan budget agreement the Senate Majority Leader, the Speaker of the House, and the governor announced yesterday.

The safety protocols detailed in the MI Safe Schools Roadmap includes guidance on the use of PPE, good hygiene, cleaning/disinfecting, spacing in classrooms, screening for symptoms, athletics, and more.

The Roadmap also recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on students’ and educators’ metal health, and offers guidance on how schools can address this issue.

Governor Whitmer will continue to use the MI Safe Start Plan as the highest-level governing framework for determining if and when it is safe to resume in-person instruction.