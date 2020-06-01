WATCH – Gov. Whitmer speaks out on riots, lifting “Stay Home” order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing as Dr. Joneigh Khaldu, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is talking about lifting her “Stay at Home” order today and the businesses that must still remain closed.

She also is speaking out on the wave of violence that has swept across Michigan in the wake of a Minnesota black man dying while in police custody.

Whitmer is being joined at her regularly scheduled news briefing by Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Earlier today Whitmer lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

She said that restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week and she has eased limits on gatherings.

Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now.

Day camps for children and pools can open June 8. Groups of up to 100 people can gather outside as long as they practice social distancing.

Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

Michigan has been in “Stay at Home” restrictions since mid-March as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.