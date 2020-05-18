WATCH – Gov. Whitmer to re-open many northern Mich. retail businesses

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a May 15, 2020, update on the Michigan’s response to coronavirus at the State Emergency Operations Center near Lansing as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving the green light to retail businesses in northern Michigan to re-open.

She says the businesses, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%.

Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will wear face coverings.

The move affects two of the eight regions identified in the governor’s gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One covers the Upper Peninsula and another includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including the Traverse City area.

Office work will resume in the region if work cannot be done remotely.