WATCH: Gov. Whitmer tours flooding, storm damage in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Consumers Energy CEO Garrick Rochow will meet on Wednesday while touring storm damage in Okemos.

Craig Wright, President Michigan State Utility Workers Council , Dan Scripps, Chair, Michigan Public Service Commission and Jeff Yonker, Lieutenant, Michigan State Police will attend.

Following two nights of storms, strong winds, and heavy rain, Michigan woke up to standing water, downed trees, and without power.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, as of around 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 233,000 customers were without power across Michigan. DTE is reporting nearly 605,000 without power.

Estimation times for many of these outages extending to the weekend or as late as early next week.