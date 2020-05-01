Watch: Gov. Whitmer updates COVID-19 and return to work in Michigan

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Pat Devlin of the Michigan Building Trades and Ryan Maibach, President and CEO of Barton Mallow will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

The news conference comes one day after protesters gathered inside and outside the State Capitol to voice their opposition to Whitmer’s “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions and the current state of emergency in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-69 that keeps Michigan’s state of emergency and disaster declaration in effect.

Public spaces such as theaters, bars, and casinos will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28th.