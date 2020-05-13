WATCH – Gov. Whitmer updates COVID-19 in Michigan, MI Safe Start plan

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are updating the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. They are joined by Maureen Frances, a local realtor and Rachel Lutz a small business owner to talk about the MI Safe Start plan.

On Wednesday the Unemployment Insurance Agency provided an update on unemployment claims related to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Since March 15 at the onset of the crisis, 1,717,555 claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with $5.62 billion in benefits paid to 1,374,751 of workers.

Roughly 92% of eligible claimants have received benefits or have been approved to receive benefits.