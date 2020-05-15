WATCH – Gov. Whitmer updates COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 11, 2020, while Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and state Chief Operating Officer Trisha Foster look on. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are updating the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

According to numbers released Friday by the state, coronavirus has infected 50,079 people in Michigan and has been linked to 4,825 deaths.

There are now confidential counseling services for people who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confidential emotional support counseling is now available 24/7 at no cost to Michiganders who call the state’s COVID-19 hotline.

The service is part of a federally funded grant program implemented by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration in partnership with the Michigan State Police.

Callers to the COVID-19 hotline will hear a recording that begins by saying to press “8” if they would like to speak with a Michigan Stay Well counselor.

The counselors, though not licensed professionals, have received specialized training from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration’s Disaster Technical Assistance Center on how to provide emotional support to residents of federally declared disaster areas.

A major disaster was declared in Michigan on Friday, March 27, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.