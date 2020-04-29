Watch: Gov. Whitmer updates COVID-19 situation as construction gears up for return to work

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio and President of the Michigan AFL-CIO Ron Bieber are providing an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

You can watch the raw video of the news conference below:

It is expected that Whitmer will sign an Executive Order that will clear the way for the construction industry to return to work next Thursday.

She has said that she will continue to loosen her “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions over the coming weeks, provided the number of COVID-19 cases continues to flatten and decline.

She also laid her “Futures for Frontliners” plan to provide free college tuition for first responders and front line workers.

Essential workers includes those who are stocking shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing personal protective equipment, protecting public safety, picking up trash, delivering supplies as well as hospital and nursing home staff.

“The Futures for Frontliners program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have risked their lives on the front lines of this crisis,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a written statement. “This program will ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree.”

This specific program would be the first of its kind in the country, but is similar to the federal GI Bill which provides educational assistance to servicemembers, veterans, and their dependents.