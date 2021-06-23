WATCH: Governor Whitmer signs COVID-19 relief bill

Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Governor Whitmer is planning to sign a bipartisan bill today at 10:15 a.m. that will invest the leftover $2.2 billion of COVID-19 relief funding from the December supplemental.

The investment will go towards supporting the recovery of individuals, families, and businesses, Whitmer said.

Whitmer will be joined today by Elizabeth Hertel, the Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Kim Coleman, the Director of Human Relations and Community Services for the City of Lansing.

