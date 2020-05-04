WATCH – Here’s why police want to find this man

Holly, MI (WLNS) – People across Michigan are wearing masks in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Then there’s this guy.

The Holly Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the video above.

According to police the man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw St. in Holly on Saturday, May 2nd at about 1:30 pm.

The clerk advised the man that all in-store customers must wear a mask to enter the store as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors.

The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her “Here, I will use this as a mask” the man continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white, possibly Ford, window.

Anyone knowing the identity of the man or who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Holly Police Department at (248) 634-8221.