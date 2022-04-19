DETROIT (WOOD) — An independent autopsy showed Patrick Lyoya died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head, the attorneys for Lyoya’s family say.

Lyoya, 26, died April 4. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department last week shows the officer pulling Lyoya over. There was then a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

The private autopsy was conducted at a Grand Rapids funeral home Saturday by Dr. Werner Spitz, a well-known forensic pathologist who has also looked into the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., and also worked on the O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony cases.

Dr. Werner Spitz at a news conference in Detroit to discuss his independent autopsy of Patrick Lyoya. (April 19, 2022)

Spitz’s conclusion was that the bullet entered the back of Lyoya’s head near the midline and traveled up and to the right before stopped near his right temporal bone, according to a release from the attorneys.

The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy the day Lyoya died. Last week, he said he was awaiting toxicology and tissue test results before he could finish his report. He said the report wouldn’t be released until the police investigation of the shooting is finished.

Spitz could not conduct his own toxicology screen because of the delay between when Lyoya died and when Spitz had access to his body.

The attorneys for Lyoya’s parents — civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and Ven Johnson — have called for the officer to be fired and for him to be charged. They say he repeatedly failed to deescalate the situation and instead escalated it until he shot Lyoya. They are intending to file a civil lawsuit.

Spitz said that based on his examination, Lyoya would have had a normal life expectancy of about 82 years.

“The independent autopsy report confirms what we all witnessed in the horrifying video footage — unarmed Patrick Lyoya was conscious until the bullet entered his head, instantly ending what could have been a long and fruitful life,” Crump said in a statement. “This young man and his family moved to the United States to pursue a better and safer life, yet he was brutally killed at the hands of a police officer, who failed to deescalate the situation before he took Patrick’s life.”

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

“The Grand Rapids Police Department and the officer, who pulled the trigger that killed our client, must be held accountable,” Johnson stated. “This isn’t the first case we’ve pursued against The City of Grand Rapids for the use of excessive force. The department continues to claim it will make changes to its use of force policy. Clearly, that hasn’t happened. This was a preventable homicide.”

Johnson said he also consulted with pathologist Dr. Michael Baden of New York, but Baden deferred to Spitz’ quick access to the body and his expertise.

Johnson said the Lyoya legal team has also retained a police policy expert, though Johnson did not use his name.

Johnson also questioned how the officer’s body camera stopped recorded during the struggle with Lyoya. The bodycam also fell off the officer. The Grand Rapids police chief previously said it takes three seconds of pressure to turn off a bodycam and that it is can be detached from the body with a quarter turn.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation, which is GRPD protocol following the use of deadly force. MSP will turn its findings over to the Kent County prosecutor, who will decide whether the shooting was justified or whether charges are warranted.