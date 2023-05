VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County Deputy saved the life of a Vevay Township baby, despite the fact the baby had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

On May 13, 2023, deputies were dispatched to a home in Vevay Township after reports of a baby that wasn’t breathing.

Deputies performed CPR on the baby until the infant began breathing again.

You can watch this harrowing moment unfold in the video player above.