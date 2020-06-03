WATCH – Jocelyn Benson to testify to Congress on protecting voting rights

Watch the livestream below:

(WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is scheduled to remotely testify to the U.S. House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

She is one of eight people expected to testify about protecting the right to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The testimony is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Secretary of State Benson has said that all registered voters in Michigan will receive an application to vote by mail in those upcoming elections.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Benson. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

Of the 7.7 million registered voters in the state, about 1.3 million are on the permanent absent voter list, and their local election clerk mails them applications ahead of every election. Additionally, some jurisdictions are mailing applications to all local registered voters. The Michigan Department of State’s Bureau of Elections has ensured all remaining registered voters receive an application.