Biden offers defense of democracy after attacks on legitimacy of election

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks Monday evening after members of the Electoral College gather nationwide to cast their ballots for president, formalizing Mr. Biden’s victory over President Trump and foreclosing another path for the president in his attempts overturn the results of the presidential election.

Mr. Biden’s transition team said the speech, to be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, will focus on the “electoral college vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy.”

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact,” Mr. Biden plans to say, according to excerpts of the address released by his transition office. “And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

The president-elect will also extol the strength and resilience of American democracy, which continued to endure during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves,” Mr. Biden will say. “In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.”

The 538 members of the Electoral College are convening at state capitals from coast to coast, where they are casting paper ballots individually for president and vice president. While the vote typically takes place without much fanfare, this year’s meeting has been thrust into the spotlight as Mr. Trump unsuccessfully attempted to pressure state Republican lawmakers to subvert the will of voters and name their own electors.

A long-shot lawsuit from Texas filed with the Supreme Court against four key states attempted to extend Monday’s deadline for the Electoral College to meet and block electors from those states from voting. But the high court rejected the bid, backed by Mr. Trump, on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, electors in six battleground states where the president challenged the election results and alleged fraud — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — all cast their ballots for Mr. Biden.

Federal law dictates that presidential electors “shall meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December,” which this year is December 14. Each state’s votes will occur at varying times, beginning at 10 a.m. ET and ending with Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET.

Mr. Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes and Mr. Trump will have 232.

READ PRESIDENT ELECT BIDEN’S REMARKS BELOW:

Good evening, my fellow Americans.

Over the past few weeks, officials in each state, commonwealth, and district, without regard to party or political preference have certified their winning candidate.

Today, the members of the Electoral College representing the certified winner, cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States in an act just as old as our nation itself.

And once again in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed.

Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong.

The Electoral College votes which occurred today reflect the fact that even in the face of a public health crisis unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes, the people voted.

They voted in record numbers. More Americans voted this year than have ever voted in the history of the United States of America. Over 155 million Americans were determined to have their voices heard and their votes counted.

At the start of the pandemic crisis, many were wondering how many Americans would vote at all. But those fears proved to be unfounded.

We saw something very few predicted or even thought possible — the biggest voter turnout ever in the history of the United States of America.

Numbers so big that this election now ranks as the clearest demonstration of the true will of the American people — one of the most amazing demonstrations of civic duty we’ve ever seen in our country.

It should be celebrated, not attacked.

More than 81 million of those votes were cast for me and Vice President-elect Harris.

This too is a record number. More votes than any ticket has received in the history of America.

It represented a winning margin of more than 7 million votes over the number of votes cast for President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Altogether, Vice President-elect Harris and I earned 306 electoral votes — well exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to secure victory.

306 electoral votes is the same number of electoral votes DonaldTrump and MikePence received in 2016.

At that time, President Trump called his Electoral College tally a landslide.

By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then.

And I respectfully suggest they do so now.

If anyone didn’t know it before, they know it now.

What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy.

The right to be heard.

To have your vote counted.

To choose the leaders of this nation.

To govern ourselves.

In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant power to them.

The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame.

And as the people kept it aflame, so, too did courageous state and local officials and election workers.

American democracy works because Americans make it work at the local level.

One of the extraordinary things we saw this year was these everyday Americans — our friends and neighbors, often volunteers, Democrats and Republicans and Independents — demonstrating absolute courage. They showed a deep and unwavering faith in and a commitment to the law.

They did their duty in the face of a pandemic.

And then they could not and would not give credence to what they knew was not true.

They knew the elections they oversaw were honest and free and fair.

They saw it with their own eyes.

And they wouldn’t be bullied into saying anything different.

It was truly remarkable because so many of these patriotic Americans were subjected to so much: enormous political pressure, verbal abuse, and even threats of physical violence.

While we all wish that our fellow Americans in these positions will always show such courage and commitment to free and fair elections, I hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election.

It is unconscionable.

We owe these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn’t seek the spotlight, and our democracy survived because of them.

Which is proof once more that it’s the everyday American — infused with honor and character and decency — that is the heart of this nation.

And in this election, their integrity was matched by the strength, independence, and the integrity of our judicial system.

In America, when questions are raised about the legitimacy of any election, those questions are resolved through a legal process.

And that is precisely what happened here.

The Trump campaign brought dozens and dozens and dozens of legal challenges to test the results.

They were heard. And they were found to be without merit.

Time and again, President Trump’s lawyers presented their arguments to state officials, state legislatures, state and federal courts, and ultimately to the United States Supreme Court, twice.

They were heard by more than 80 judges across the country.

And in every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute the results.

A few states went to recounts. All of the counts were confirmed.

The results in Georgia were counted three times. It did not change the outcome.

The recount conducted in Wisconsin actually saw our margin grow.

The margin we had in Michigan was fourteen times the margin President Trump won the state by four years ago.

Our margin in Pennsylvania was nearly twice the size of President Trump’s margin four years ago.

And yet none of this has stopped baseless claims about the legitimacy of the results.

Even more stunning, 17 Republican Attorneys General and 126 Republican Members of Congress actually signed on to a lawsuit filed by the State of Texas. It asked the United States Supreme Court to reject the certified vote counts in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials in one group of states to try to get the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of more than twenty million Americans in other states and to hand the presidency to a candidate who lost the Electoral College, lost the popular vote, and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse.

It’s a position so extreme we’ve never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution.

Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort.

The Court sent a clear signal to President Trump and his allies that they would be no part of this unprecedented assault on our democracy.

Every avenue was made available to President Trump to contest the results.

He took full advantage of each and every one of these avenues.

President Trump was denied no course of action he wanted to take.

He took his case to Republican Governors and Republican Secretaries of State. To Republican state legislatures. To Republican-appointed judges at every level.

And in a case decided after the Supreme Court’s latest rejection, a judge appointed by President Trump wrote: “This court has allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits.”

Even President Trump’s own cybersecurity chief overseeing our elections said it was the most secure in American history.

Let me say it again, his own cybersecurity chief overseeing this election said it was the most secure in American history.

Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy — even when we find those results hard to accept.

But that is the obligation of those who have taken a sworn duty to uphold our Constitution.

Four years ago, as the sitting Vice President of the United States, it was my responsibility to announce the tally of the Electoral College votes that elected Donald Trump.

I did my job.

And I am pleased — but not surprised — that a number of my former Republican colleagues in the Senate have acknowledged the results of the Electoral College.

I thank them. I am convinced we can work together for the good of the nation.

That is the duty owed to the people, to our Constitution, and to history.

In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.

We the People voted.

Faith in our institutions held.

The integrity of our elections remains intact.

Now it is time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history.

To unite. To heal.

As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans.

I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did.

There is urgent work in front of us all.

Getting the pandemic under control and getting the nation vaccinated against this virus.

Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever.

In doing so, we need to work together, give each other a chance, and lower the temperature.

And most of all, we need to stand in solidarity as fellow Americans. To see each other, our pains, our struggles, our hopes, our dreams.

We are a great nation.

We are a good people.

We may come from different places and hold different beliefs, but we share a love for this country. A belief in its limitless possibilities.

For we, the United States of America, have always set the example for the world for the peaceful transition of power.

We will do so again.

I know the task before us will not be easy.

It’s tempered by the pain so many of us are feeling.

Today, our nation passed a grim milestone, 300,000 deaths due to this virus.

My heart goes out to all of you in this dark winter of the pandemic about to spend the holidays and the new year with a black hole in your hearts and without the ones you love by your side.

My heart goes out to all of you who have fallen on hard times through no fault of your own, unable to sleep at night, weighed down with the worry of what tomorrow will bring for you and for your family.

But we have faced difficult times before in our history.

And I know we will get through this one, together.

And so, as we start the hard work to be done, may this moment give us the strength to rebuild this house of ours upon a rock that can never be washed away.

And as in the Prayer of St. Francis, for where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith, where there is darkness, light.

This is who we are as a nation.

This is the America we love.

And that is the America we will be.

May God bless you all.

May God protect our troops and all those who stand watch over our democracy.