Watch live: CBS SPECIAL REPORT

(CBS) CBS is broadcasting a special report on the 2020 Election at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Nora O’Donnell reports with special coverage this Friday evening as ballots continue to be counted.

Tonight, Joe Biden is leading in 4 states, but still not decisively enough for CBS News to declare a winner.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks in Delaware this evening.

New vote totals in Arizona and Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania: Ballots out of Pittsburg are boosting Joe Biden’s lead. He now has the largest lead of the day.

Arizona: 100,000 votes counted today, some Maricopa County ballots were counted in President Trump’s favor, but Trump is still falling behind Biden.

The president needs 58% of the remaining ballots to win Arizona.

Nevada: The heart is in Las Vegas in Clark County. We learned today they had 60,000 provisional ballots, which are added ballots that still need to be counted. It is legal in Nevada.