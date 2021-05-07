“Lansing Built To Last” winner announced

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In February three Lansing-area organizations, Dewpoint, the

Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and the Lansing Economic Area

Partnership (LEAP) launched Lansing Built To Last a startup competition that invites all

entrepreneurs and idea-makers to submit disaster-resistant business proposals for the

opportunity to win a year’s worth of services to help launch their business.

The first place winner of Lansing Built to Last will receive a 3,083-square-foot office in downtown Lansing with a full year of covered business services and expenses, including:

Free rent and a physical renovation budget

Free business insurance, legal counsel, IT support and financial services

Free branding, marketing, publicity and website creation support

After hours of consideration, the judges of Lanisng Built To Last narrowed the competition down to five finalist.

You can meet the finalist in the video below:

“Lansing Built to Last is intended to tap into the genius that resides in Michigan,” said Michelle Massey, director of marketing and business development at Dewpoint and LEAP board member. “From the everyday citizen to the budding entrepreneur, all voices with a business idea that contributes to the economic growth of downtown Lansing will be heard.”

Here what Massey had to say when speaking about the competition with 6 News on the “Daily Digital Debrief.”

6 News also interviewed each of the finalist on the “Daily Digital Debrief“, learn more about their business in the videos below:

For more information about Lansing Built To Last click here.