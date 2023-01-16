HOWELL TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A serendipitous license plate scan led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of an alleged vehicle thief.

On January 14, a Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in Howell Township when he ran the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck.

The scan showed that the vehicle was stolen in Detroit alongside a GMC Envoy in December 2022.

As the deputy began to approach the car, the truck suddenly exited I-96 where it was stopped, causing deputies to perform a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Two people were arrested.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Detroit, admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen, Deputies said.

The vehicle appears to have been stolen from a manufacturer in Sterling Heights.