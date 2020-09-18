WATCH: Low flying plane spotted over Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Police dispatchers started getting calls shortly after 11 a.m. Friday for reports of a low flying plane near the city of Marquette.

Northern Michigan Police were seen investigating along Lakeshore Boulevard, while other people were out of their vehicles looking towards the lake.

Video Courtesy of Sydny Waterman

WJMN contacted Marquette County Central Dispatch who received multiple calls of concern about the plane. An employee with Central Dispatch said they believe it was part of a training exercise with a possible military or National Guard aircraft, which was possibly headed from Marquette towards Munising.

We were then directed to Sawyer International Airport who is looking into the reports, patterns, and reasons for any planes flying over Marquette. After receiving a call back from Sawyer, the plane did not take off from their airport and did not fly through their airspace, so they did not have further information on who the plane was flown by. We were told there is a training path which goes near where Friday’s plane was spotted.

Video Courtesy of Sydny Waterman

We have contacted multiple other agencies who could have knowledge about the flight path. We will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

Latest Stories