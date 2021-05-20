WATCH: Mid-Michigan Power of the Arts Culture Show

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mid Michigan Power of the Arts Culture show is an event where the best and brightest in Mid Michigan can show off their artistic talent.
Interested in the show? Check out the video above. Interested in checking out the featured artists? Follow the links below to get a sneak peek of their work.
Torrey Gray – Music Producer/Hip-Hop Artist
https://www.redefinedetroit.com/
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-torrey-gray-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Mila Lynn – Painter/Collage Artist/Caricature Artist
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-mila-lynn-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Morgan Madden – Poet/Lyricist
https://www.instagram.com/madmanpoetics/
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-morgan-madden-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Danielle Smith – Jeweler/Lithic Creations
https://www.lithiccreation.com/
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-lithic-creation-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Sarah Sanders – Body Painter/Mixed Media Artist
https://contrastedcontent.com/
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-sarah-sanders-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
TongFx – Beatboxer
https://www.facebook.com/TongFxBbx/
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-tongfx-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Liudmila Bondar – Pianist
http://pianowithmila.com/index.html
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-liudmila-bondar-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Sarah Elizabeth Wallace – Opera Singer/Vocal Performer
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-sarah-elizabeth-wallace-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate
Stephano Andreotti – Opera Singer/Vocal Performer
https://stephanoandreotti.com/
https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-stephano-andreotti-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate