WATCH: Mid-Michigan Power of the Arts Culture Show

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mid Michigan Power of the Arts Culture show is an event where the best and brightest in Mid Michigan can show off their artistic talent.

Interested in the show? Check out the video above. Interested in checking out the featured artists? Follow the links below to get a sneak peek of their work.

Torrey Gray – Music Producer/Hip-Hop Artist

https://www.redefinedetroit.com/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-torrey-gray-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Mila Lynn – Painter/Collage Artist/Caricature Artist

https://www.mindofmila.com/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-mila-lynn-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Morgan Madden – Poet/Lyricist

https://www.instagram.com/madmanpoetics/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-morgan-madden-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Danielle Smith – Jeweler/Lithic Creations

https://www.lithiccreation.com/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-lithic-creation-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Sarah Sanders – Body Painter/Mixed Media Artist

https://contrastedcontent.com/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-sarah-sanders-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

TongFx – Beatboxer

https://www.facebook.com/TongFxBbx/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-tongfx-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Liudmila Bondar – Pianist 

http://pianowithmila.com/index.html

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-liudmila-bondar-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate


Sarah Elizabeth Wallace – Opera Singer/Vocal Performer

https://www.sewallace.com/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-sarah-elizabeth-wallace-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate


Stephano Andreotti – Opera Singer/Vocal Performer

https://stephanoandreotti.com/

https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-stephano-andreotti-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

