WATCH: Mid-Michigan Power of the Arts Culture Show

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mid Michigan Power of the Arts Culture show is an event where the best and brightest in Mid Michigan can show off their artistic talent.

Interested in the show? Check out the video above. Interested in checking out the featured artists? Follow the links below to get a sneak peek of their work.

Torrey Gray – Music Producer/Hip-Hop Artist https://www.redefinedetroit.com/ https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-torrey-gray-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Mila Lynn – Painter/Collage Artist/Caricature Artist https://www.mindofmila.com/ https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-mila-lynn-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Danielle Smith – Jeweler/Lithic Creations https://www.lithiccreation.com/ https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-lithic-creation-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Sarah Sanders – Body Painter/Mixed Media Artist https://contrastedcontent.com/ https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-sarah-sanders-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate

Liudmila Bondar – Pianist http://pianowithmila.com/index.html https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-liudmila-bondar-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate



Sarah Elizabeth Wallace – Opera Singer/Vocal Performer https://www.sewallace.com/ https://www.opportunityarts.org/news–events/seizing-the-opportunity-sarah-elizabeth-wallace-becomes-an-opportunity-arts-affiliate