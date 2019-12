Most presents during the month of December involve unwrapping a physical item, but child experts say, most toys, gidgets, and gadgets provide just short term satisfaction and are easily forgotten -- whereas if that physical item included tickets to an event, museum, or movie -- you can actually provide a lasting memory

Child development experts say, research shows sharing positive experiences goes a long way to building strong relationships. This is why offering these memories is an amazing way to help extended family and friends not only have an easier time to choose a gift, but provide a perfect way to for them to spend some quality time together with your kids.