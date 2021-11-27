WATCH: MSP stops car traveling 100 mph in wrong lane

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent Tweet from the Michigan State Police of Detroit shows deputies tracking down a car speeding in the wrong lane.

At around 4 a.m. this morning, troopers responded to calls of a wrong way driver in the northbound lanes of I-75 from Grange Hall to Dixie Hwy, driving at 100mph.

After checking the area, officials spotted the car traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Sashabaw.

Troopers then entered the freeway behind the suspect vehicle, with lights and sirens on.

After a short pursuit and some yelling at the driver, the driver then stopped.

