WATCH: MSU hosts virtual commencement ceremony

Watch the livestream of the event here:

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Spartans everywhere are invited to watch, celebrate and make this the largest MSU commencement ever, as university leadership recognizes members of #MSUGrad20 and confers their degrees beginning Saturday at 10:00 a.m..

Due to the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” restrictions, there could be no “traditional” commencement celebration at this time.

So this graduating class will go down in history as a truly groundbreaking class by celebrating a virtual commencement until an in-person event can be held.

Saturday’s ceremony will feature remarks from President Samuel Stanley and the interim provost as well as musical performances from students in the College of Music.

Please note that this virtual event does not replace an in-person ceremony and members of the class of 2020 will be invited to participate in a future in-person commencement on a date still to be determined.