WATCH: New video shows gunman firing weapon seconds before CMU shooting

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — Newly found video shows a man in Mt. Pleasant over the weekend seconds before the shooting of Central Michigan quarterback John Keller and senior Tyler Bunting.

The suspect is seen going to his car, getting the gun and coming in and starting to open fire.

Officials with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office say an arrest warrant has now been issued for the suspect.

Authorities say, he is from the southeast part of the state, but will not release the suspect’s name until he is in custody.

In an update provided by the sheriff’s office, they say both victims are reportedly stable and recovering.