WATCH: Oakland County Sheriff speaks the arrest of alleged shooter’s parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the arrest of the alleged Oxford school shooter’s parents last night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will be talking about the circumstances of the Crumbleys’ arrest.

Their arrest comes less than a day after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys on Friday.

Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday afternoon. Late Friday, U.S. Marshals announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading to their arrests.

The Oakland County officials believe that the parents of Ethan Crumbley were assisted in getting to Detroit.

Initial communication said the Crumbleys’ would appear in court at 2 p.m. yesterday, however after they failed to appear for their arraignment, a warrant was activated to their arrest.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief James E. White told a news conference. White said the couple “were aided in getting into the building,” and that a person who helped them may also face charges.

“Given that they were hiding in a warehouse in Detroit, that certainly raises my eyebrows,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

A Detroit business owner spotted a car tied to the Crumbleys in his parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement. A woman seen near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911, McCabe said. The couple was later located and arrested by Detroit police.

Bouchard went on to say that it was evident that someone helped them get to the commercial location, and an investigation into that is underway.

The last time detectives saw the parents prior to their arrest was when search warrants were issued for the Crumbleys’ home.

Bouchard additionally stated that the three are separated and will not be interacting with one another while in jail.

When asked about Ethan’s reaction, Bouchard said that Ethan did not say “much of anything”.

Bouchard stated that he was not aware if Ethan Crumbley knew that his parents were even in custody.

Crime scene investigation at Oxford High School was finished around 5:30 a.m. the day after the shooting.

Bouchard commended the training of his officials for going towards the “chaos” because the gun that was used in the shooting contained 18 unused rounds of ammunition.

“That could have been 18 more students,” said Bouchard.

The Oakland County Sheriff went on to say that any further threats will be investigated and those responsible to the fullest extent of the law, in which some threat offenses are punishable by up to 20 years.

Bouchard said that students who were injured in the attack are steadily recovering from their injuries.

The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said.

The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.