WATCH: “Our Community Not For Sale” Joining the fight against human trafficking

It can happen to anyone. No matter their age. We’re talking about a form of modern form of slavery, human trafficking.

It’s estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 people become victims of sex trafficking each year in the United States.

Tonight we’re raising awareness about human trafficking, and House of Promise, a local organization that rescues, and empowers victims to become healed, restored, and successful.

In the video above you will hear stories from survivors who were helped by House of Promise. We must warn these stories are disturbing and can be hard to hear. They may also not be suitable for a younger audience.

You can watch this full special program in the video above. If you or someone you know needs help, or want to learn more about human trafficking, you can find more resources here.