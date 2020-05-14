WATCH – Protesters gather at Capitol for Round 3 of grievances against stay-home rules

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.) – Heavy rains have forced protest organizers to stop speeches from the front steps of the State Capitol for the remainder of the day. The protest was scheduled to continue until 2:00 p.m. but the worsening weather is driving many people away. Before the rain moved in the crowd was estimated to be about 200 people.

6 News has crews at the Capitol and will be updating this story.

Lansing, MI. (WLNS) – People are gathering at the State Capitol Thursday morning, protesting the continuing “stay at home” orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

You can watch some of the raw video of protesters below:

This is the third major protest, the most recent being two weeks ago.

At that protest, people armed with guns walked the lawn and went inside the building.

That has touched off a flurry of responses, including a move by a Lansing-area lawmaker to ban guns from the Capitol.

The Michigan State Police promise an increased presence at the protest today.

“While our desire is to interfere as little as possible in demonstrations, we will not allow unlawful, threatening or intimidating behavior,” Gasper said in a statement. “Based on safety concerns expressed following previous demonstrations, attendees can expect to see an increased MSP presence on Thursday.”

Police are reminding protesters to wear masks and practice social distancing.