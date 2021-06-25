WATCH: Seniors hit the bases for softball league in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– When the weather is nice on Wednesdays from June through July, and you head down to Gier Park in Lansing, you’ll see some of Mid-Michigan’s senior community playing a fun game of softball.

On average about 50-60 guys participate in the weekly game.

Players come from all over including, Byron Center, Springfield, Bay City, Hopkins, Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, Vermontville, Brooklyn, and Jackson.

According to those who participate, they plan to hold playoff starting the week of July 21st.

6 News Chief Photographer Dave Parks tells their story in the video above.