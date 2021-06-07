WATCH: Several people arrested after brawl in Greektown Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A massive brawl broke out in Detroit’s Greektown area in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to WXYZ.

Police intervened and arrested a number of people outside the Five Guys on Monroe St.

Some officers were injured, according to the Detroit Police Department.

This was the first weekend that bars in the state were able to stay open past the 10:00 p.m. curfew in place due to COVID-19.

Witnesses said the fight started from two groups of people arguing and quickly escalated to a brawl.

Police said they are aware of the video above and are reviewing it, along with body cam footage.