EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the 20th year, Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo broke out the accordion and played Christmas songs for those in attendance at Reno’s East for his radio coaches show.

Despite his team being 4-5 this season and 0-2 in the Big Ten, after Sunday’s 77-70 loss at Nebraska, Izzo says it’s always a joy for him to put a smile on the face of those who came out to watch.

“If only you knew. I played for the players that played here, I coached for the players that have played here and built the thing and the fans in our community and for our university, I mean that’s what gives me a high,” Izzo said. “So anytime I’m around our kind of people, that fires me up, but we still got to win games.”