WATCH – Trooper pulls unconscious man from burning truck on I-94

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

Van Buren Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A 63-year-old male driver was reported unconscious after a car and boat fire on I-94 freeway and Haggerty Rd. this morning.

Michigan State Police responded to the incident at approximately 6:15 a.m.

They arrived on the scene and found the 63-year-old male driver slumped over unconscious inside of the vehicle.

The troopers attempted to use a baton to break the passenger’s side window out. Due to the window tint on the front windows, the trooper had to use his hands to push the window in, according to MSP Metro Detroit Police Twitter.

The trooper was then able to pull the driver out of the truck.

Emergent Health arrived on the scene and treated the 63-year-old man for low blood sugar.

The trooper had cuts to both of his arms and hands and was also treated at the scene.

Police said the fire was caused by the driver having his foot on the gas, causing the tires to catch fire.

They posted a video of the fire on Twitter:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar