GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr is in Grand Rapids today to deliver a speech on China policy.

Barr is scheduled to speak at 11:00 a.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids.

He will be joined by U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge for the Western District of Michigan and

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan.

