WATCH – West Michigan county asks Whitmer to not extend stay-home order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On the same day that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is updating the state’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, leaders in a western Michigan county are urging the governor to end her stay-home order on June 12.

Ottawa County commissioners say a recent extension because of the coronavirus was “deflating” and “demoralizing” after much planning.

Ottawa is a growing county along Lake Michigan and a magnet for summer tourists.

Commissioners this week unanimously voted to send a letter to the governor, a rare step so far among Michigan’s local governments.

Board chairman Roger Bergman told the governor there’s a “growing loss of credibility” in the stay-home order because exceptions have been carved out for some businesses.

While new cases and deaths continue to trend downward across the state, health officials warn that the threat of COVID-19 remains.

On Thursday, Michigan reported 406 new cases and 38 new deaths linked to the virus.

A total of at least 56,401 confirmed coronavirus cases are reported in the state with 5,372 deaths associated with COVID-19.