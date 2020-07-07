WATCH – Whitmer, Nessel detail lawsuit about federal cash going to schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials held a press conference this afternoon to talk about federal cash going to schools.

Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and state Superintendent Michael Rice spoke out about a lawsuit filed by Nessel concerning using public school funds for private schools.

In a statement ahead of the news conference, officials said they would “announce steps taken by the State of Michigan to ensure federal relief funds are properly allocated to public and private schools.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, and Republicans in charge of the state Legislature last week agreed on how $3.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid would be spent, with some $512 million going to schools and an additional $53 million funding hazard pay for teachers.

To balance this year’s fiscal budget, which is facing a $2.2 billion revenue shortfall, $256 million in state aid to schools is getting cut. That spending plan still needs legislative approval.