WATCH: Will Ferrell teams up with GM for “Norway hating” Super Bowl ad

Will Ferrell orders 5 million pizzas with anchovies for the Super Bowl – and wants them delivered to the entire country of Norway.

“Olaf has the coupon,” he says to the person taking the order.

It’s one of three “teasers’ released by the Michigan carmaker today ahead of the company’s Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

Each ad ends with the tagline “Why does Will Ferrell hate Norway?”

In a second ad, Ferrell (behind the wheel of a car) says America is going to “destroy” the country “and we’re gonna punch you in the face.”

In a third ad, he makes fun of “Norwegian History.”

The ad will air during the Super Bowl on WLNS on Sunday night.