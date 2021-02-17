Water main break along M-43 Saginaw Hwy causes discoloration in water

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Grand Ledge’s Department of Public Services staff is addressing a water main break along M-43/Saginaw Highway near the intersection of Jenne Street.

Due to this water main break, some customers may see discolored water coming from their taps (brownish in color).

The color change is common when there is a sudden change in the flow of water in the water main. This change of flow is necessary to isolate the area of the water main break.

Discolored water comes from internal pipe sediment getting stirred up.

This sediment will change the color, but the water still meets the Department of Environmental, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) standards for safe drinking water.

While it may look unappealing during the time this water main break is being attended to, customers may wish to wait until the water clears before drinking.

The water should clear on its own.

Try running the cold water a few minutes and/or flushing the toilet a couple of times to see if it is clearing.

If the water is still discolored, let it sit for about an hour before trying again. Avoid running hot water if the cold water is discolored. This will minimize filling the hot water tank with any discolored water. Please wait to do laundry, especially white or light-colored clothes.

The city appreciates your patience while it addresses this issue. Feel free to call City Hall at 517-627-2149, to leave your name and address if you are experiencing discolored water.

An update on the situation will be distributed when one becomes available.