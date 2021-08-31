Waverly Helping Waverly: Lansing grads raise money for Waverly, TN after floods

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Waverly High School graduates are stepping-up to help people hundreds of miles away in Waverly, TN after devastating floods hit the area.

Jim Hicks and Mark Bortz are alumni of Waverly High School. They tell 6 News they saw the damage and wanted to do something to help people recover from the devastation.

Together they organized a ‘Waverly helping Waverly’ GoFundMe page. In just a week, they’ve already reached their $5,000 fundraising goal by more than $1,000.

Bortz visted Waverly on Monday to meet with people affected by the floods.

Hicks says the bulk of the money will go towards helping two police officers and a firefighter who lost their homes during the floods. They will also donate some money to the elementary school for school supplies.

Hicks says he posted his idea on Facebook and the help came rolling in quick.

“We’ve got a couple of Facebook sites where people put old photos and so I posted on that and the response was really immediate,” Hicks said. “Everybody said yes let’s go. And uh so by that evening we set up a fundraising site.”

